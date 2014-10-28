(Adds comments, details)
PARIS Oct 28 The European Central Bank will not
accept inflation remaining stuck below target, governing council
member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.
Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said
forecasts suggest euro zone inflation would "without a doubt"
stand at around only 0.6 percent by the end of the year, far
below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.
"We do not passively accept at the ECB that inflation is too
weak in relation to our target," Noyer said during a hearing at
the French Senate.
Inflation across the 18 countries that use the euro fell in
September to a nearly five-year low of 0.3 percent, a level
Noyer described as "very uncomfortable".
Eager to ward off the threat of deflation, the ECB has
ramped up its monetary policy actions and is considering further
exceptional measures to boost growth, which would in turn push
inflation higher.
Asked about the prospect of the ECB expanding its asset
purchases to include government debt, Noyer said that would be
trickier in Europe than it was in the United States because of
the fragmented nature of the bond market.
Noyer said the ECB hoped that inflation would gradually
return to 1.5 percent over the course of next year before slowly
approaching its target.
Nonetheless, Noyer would not rule out the risk of deflation
emerging in the euro zone even if the prospect was not in the
ECB's forecasts.
"We are not in deflation and we don't forecast deflation but
there is always a risk," Noyer said.
In a similar vein, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said in
comments published on Tuesday in the Belgian press that the risk
of deflation was limited.
