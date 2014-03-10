PARIS, March 10 French European Central Banker
Christian Noyer voiced concern on Monday over the appreciation
of the euro and said he shared the view of his German
counterpart on policy options that could be used by the euro
zone's central bank.
"I fully agree with Jens Weidmann that the suspension of
sterilisation is one of the tools we may use if needed," Noyer,
head of the Bank of France and a member of the ECB's governing
council alongside Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, told Bloomberg
TV on the sidelines of a conference in Paris.
Concerning appreciation of the euro's exchange rate, Noyer
said he was "not very happy" because it put downward pressure on
the economy and on inflation.
