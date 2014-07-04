(Adds context from France and ECB)
PARIS, July 4 European Central Bank Governing
Council member Christian Noyer said on Friday that the strong
level of the euro currency was weighing heavily on economic
activity and inflation and that it would be logical for it to
depreciate.
The remark echoed a call from French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls this week urging the European Central Bank to bring down
what he said was an "overvalued" euro and pressing it to
purchase assets on the market.
"We have no exchange rate goal. But, it (the euro) is an
element that weighs heavily on economic activity and inflation.
It would be logical, given the disparity with the U.S. cycle,
that the euro depreciate a bit," Noyer told the French magazine
Investir.
Noyer also said the "Eurosystem" of European Central Bank
and euro zone national central banks had the capacity to launch
an asset-buying programme, though he said its effectiveness may
be limited.
"Yes, let's be clear, the Eurosystem can indeed launch a
programme of asset-buying while respecting its mandate on price
stability," he said. "A programme could include both public and
private assets."
ECB chief Mario Draghi has said large-scale asset purchases
are part of the bank's toolkit, but that for now the bank will
focus on its latest set of stimulus measures, whose impact will
be assessed in the later part of this year.
A Reuters poll of economists points to a one-in-three chance
of the ECB launching an asset purchase programme within 12
months.
