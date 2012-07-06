AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 6 European Central Bank Governing Council Member Christian Noyer said on Friday that central banks could not act as a substitute for failings in the financial system and their capacity to intervene to act as a stabilising influence was limited.

"The capacity of central banks to intervene is evidently limited," Noyer told an economic conference in the south of France.

"They can rectify temporary market problems in situations of illiquidity caused by uncertainty. But they cannot be a permanent substitute for financial markets and banks to replace weak intermediary financing," he added.

Noyer said low or zero interest rates, while helping to stabilize the economy in periods of crisis, nevertheless encouraged "the creation of bubbles and created long-term risks for investors."