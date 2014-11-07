PARIS Nov 7 Central banks should be prepared to
buy government bonds in the case of a spike in yields or if it
is to ward off the threat of deflation, European Central Bank
Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Friday.
Opening a central banking conference in Paris, Noyer warned
that ultra-low interest rates risked creating the illusion that
governments could go on borrowing without making difficult
fiscal choices.
But there were cases where central banks should intervene.
"In extreme circumstances a central bank should mitigate the
effects of confidence shocks on sovereign yields by purchasing
government bonds," Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of
France, said in a speech.
"Such an action may be vindicated if there are risks to
macroeconomic or financial stability or even if self-fulfilling
runs on public debt may be a threat to market access, or lastly
to avoid the deflationary consequences of a public debt event,"
he added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by David Milliken)