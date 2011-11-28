TOKYO Nov 28 European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Monday the level of Italian government debt is high but market confidence should return if the country can demonstrate fiscal discipline.

Noyer said he is not in a position to comment on reports about intensifying talks between the International Monetary Fund and Italy about possible assistance.

Noyer, also governor of the Bank of France, told a news conference that markets have overlooked the fact that Italy has a primary surplus and a strong industrial base.

He said a breakup of the euro zone area is out of question. (Reporting by Stanley White and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)