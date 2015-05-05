PARIS May 5 ECB governing council member
Christian Noyer warned on Tuesday that diverging euro zone and
U.S. monetary policies could present a risk of instability for
jittery financial markets.
Noyer, who is also governor of the French central bank, said
the divergence had emerged as the U.S. Federal Reserve looked to
begin withdrawing its exceptional monetary stimulus while the
European Central Bank had committed to keeping interest rates
durably low.
"It (the divergence) can be a cause of instability as
markets react instantly to any new information and their impact
on monetary policy," Noyer told journalists at a news
conference.
Noyer also said that exceptionally low interest rates
warranted great vigilance towards the risks of financial market
volatility.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)