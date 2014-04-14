NEW YORK, April 14 The European Central Bank stands ready to take unconventional policy steps to fend off a too-long period of low inflation, though for now it expects inflation to slowly rebound, an ECB policymaker said on Monday.

"Should we note a deviation from this path, we will use every instrument within our mandate, including unconventional ones, in order to cope effectively with risks of a too prolonged period of low inflation," European Central Banker Christian Noyer told a luncheon at the New York Stock Exchange.

