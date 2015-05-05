PARIS May 5 ECB governing council member
Christian Noyer said on Tuesday the spike in euro zone
government bond yields in recent days was not a cause for
concern.
"There is no reason to be worried, it's normal that rates
fluctuate," Noyer told a news conference, adding that ECB
monetary policy would guarantee that interest rates would remain
low for at least the next 18 months.
Noyer, who is also governor of the French central bank,
however, said that Britain and Europe would suffer if the United
Kingdom were to leave the European Union as some politicians
there would like.
Turning to the situation in Greece, Noyer warned that the
country's banks risked running out of sufficient collateral to
obtain emergency central bank liquidity if the situation in the
country did not improve soon.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)