FRANKFURT, Nov 19 The European Central Bank reported the
following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.
TODAY PREV
Use of overnight loan facility 3 70
Use of overnight deposit facility 27,884 26,169
(editing by John Stonestreet)