NICOSIA, March 3 The euro zone sovereign
debt crisis has eased in recent weeks, ECB Governing Council
member Athanasios Orphanides said on Saturday, adding more
needed to be done to convince markets the euro zone had an
effective crisis handling mechanism in place.
"We have seen a very substantial improvement if you look at
where we were in November and where we are now in terms of risk
for example of France, Belgium, Italy and Spain," Orphanides
told a conference in Cyprus.
"But you realize we have not solved the problem yet, because
the risk is a lot greater than the risk we started off with two
years ago."
He said a defining moment for the euro zone was when
Europe's leaders abandoned the concept of private sector
involvement (PSI) as a means of handling debt crises, leaving it
in place only in the case of indebted Greece.
Orphanides, governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus, has
frequently argued that the PSI, which imposed a writedown in the
value of Greek sovereign debt held by creditors, triggered
contagion throughout the euro zone.
"By abandoning the PSI (concept) in December, essentially we
improved the framework up to a point," he said. "Unfortunately
it didn't reverse the haircut on Greece, so we had them
(European leaders) on the one hand saying "we won't do it again"
but on Greece, imposing a loss.
"We had a situation where declarations were not consistent
with deeds and that is one reason why, in my view, European
leaders did not manage to fully restore the confidence of the
markets," he said.
A "fiscal compact" enforcing more financial discipline on
euro zone states which was agreed to by Europe's leaders in
December was an important step forward in building a mechanism
to fight future crises, Orphanides said.