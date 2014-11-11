BRIEF-American National Insurance q1 earnings per share $1.48
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
FRANKFURT, Nov 11 The European Central Bank said on Tuesday that nothing was borrowed using its overnight loan facility, while 27.82 billion euros was deposited. TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 0 4 Use of overnight deposit facility 27.82 42.032 For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here (Reporting By John O'Donnell, editing by John Stonestreet)
CHICAGO, April 24 CME Group Inc said on Monday it plans to adjust its hard red winter wheat futures contracts, after some U.S. farmers said they had lost faith in the market because it was not converging with local cash prices.