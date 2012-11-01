FRANKFURT Nov 1 Banks took 7.75 billion euros
from the European Central Bank's emergency overnight lending
facility on Wednesday, the highest in seven months, ECB data
showed on Thursday, with traders pointing to a month-end
liquidity bottleneck as the reason.
"There is always less liquidity at the market at the end of
the month as some banks cannot lend over month-end," a euro zone
money market trader said.
"It's probably going to disappear in the next few days."
Banks have to pay 1.5 percent interest on the overnight
money, compared with 0.75 percent on regular ECB liquidity
operations.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)