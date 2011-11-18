BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
* Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
MADRID Nov 18 Quantitative easing would not be a magic solution to the euro zone's problems and its results have not been proven in countries such as the United Kingdom or the United States, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said at a conference on Friday.
He added that it was not legally possible under the bank's treaty. (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Nigel Davies)
* Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
* Palo Alto Networks Inc says is forming a $20 million security venture fund