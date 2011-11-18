(Repeats to connect to corrected news alert)

MADRID Nov 18 Euro zone governments must assume responsibility for their sovereign debt problems and the European Central Bank cannot go past its mandate with regards to helping governments via its bond purchases, Executive Board Member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said at a conference on Friday.

"The sovereign debt crisis is primarily the responsibility of the governments. One can ask the ECB to act, but only within its mandate," he said in the Spanish capital. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Nigel Davies)