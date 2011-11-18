MADRID Nov 18 The European Central Bank's December rate decision will depend a lot on the bank's updated macroeconomic forecasts, Executive Board Member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said at a conference on Friday.

"We took the decision to cut rates last month, and we believe from the point of view of price stability risks are balanced. We have risks to the upside associated with some government measures to try to remedy public finance problems such as raising taxes, and downside price risks associated with weak growth," he added.

(Reporting by Paul Day; editing Nigel Davies)