BRIEF-China Lending Corporation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* China Lending Corporation reports unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2017
SITGES Spain May 30 The European Central Bank's monetary policy, aimed at raising inflation in the euro zone area, is working according to plan, ECB vice president Vitor Constancio said on Saturday, citing recent figures.
"We have to persist in our policies as promised, given that these encouraging projections are predicated on the full implementation of our purchase programmes until next year," Constancio said at a conference in Sitges, northeastern Spain.
He added that policy interventions always carried side-effects but that no "generalised overvaluations" in European markets had been identified. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* China Lending Corporation reports unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2017
LONDON, May 8 The largest global banks in London plan to move about 9,000 jobs to the continent in the next two years, public statements and information from sources shows, as the exodus of finance jobs starts to take shape.