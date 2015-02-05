FRANKFURT Feb 5 Greece's central bank has been
given the green light to provide the country's banks with
roughly 60 billion euros of emergency liquidity, people familiar
with the matter said, following a separate move that makes it
harder for them to get ECB funding.
"The figure is around 60 billion euros and it could even be
more than that," said one of two people familiar with the
matter.
The European Central Bank abruptly cancelled its acceptance
of Greek bonds in return for funding on Wednesday, shifting the
burden onto Athens' central bank to finance its lenders. The
move means the Greek central bank will have to provide its banks
with additional emergency liquidity in the coming weeks.
The ECB declined to comment.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Frank Siebelt; Editing by
Catherine Evans)