FRANKFURT Feb 5 Greece's central bank has been given the green light to provide the country's banks with roughly 60 billion euros of emergency liquidity, people familiar with the matter said, following a separate move that makes it harder for them to get ECB funding.

"The figure is around 60 billion euros and it could even be more than that," said one of two people familiar with the matter.

The European Central Bank abruptly cancelled its acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding on Wednesday, shifting the burden onto Athens' central bank to finance its lenders. The move means the Greek central bank will have to provide its banks with additional emergency liquidity in the coming weeks.

