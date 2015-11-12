Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
FRANKFURT Nov 12 Loans to the poor in Greece should be kept by the country's banks, the head of the European Central Bank said on Thursday, calling for 'social fairness' in addressing any spin off of the country's risky credit.
"Compliance with the (Greek aid) programme ... is crucial because one part ... foresees legislation whereby some of these NPLs (Non-performing loans) would go out of the banks' balance sheet, and others, properly targeted for the neediest part of the population, will be kept there," Mario Draghi told members of the European Parliament.
His remarks appear to refer to the sale of some risky loans by Greek banks at a discount. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.