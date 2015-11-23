FRANKFURT Nov 23 The European Central Bank's
chief bank supervisor said that it would take a closer look at
banker bonuses and dividend payouts, describing instances when
payments are at odds with risk goals as 'at the heart of
misconduct'.
"We are strengthening the way in which we assess
remuneration policies ... and the impact of variable
remuneration and discretionary dividend distribution," Daniele
Nouy told a conference.
"We see incentives - both financial and non-financial - as
having a critical role, since their misalignment with business
and risk culture objectives is at the heart of misconduct," she
said.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Francesco Canepa)