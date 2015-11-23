FRANKFURT Nov 23 The European Central Bank's chief bank supervisor said that it would take a closer look at banker bonuses and dividend payouts, describing instances when payments are at odds with risk goals as 'at the heart of misconduct'.

"We are strengthening the way in which we assess remuneration policies ... and the impact of variable remuneration and discretionary dividend distribution," Daniele Nouy told a conference.

"We see incentives - both financial and non-financial - as having a critical role, since their misalignment with business and risk culture objectives is at the heart of misconduct," she said. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Francesco Canepa)