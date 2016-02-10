BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
FRANKFURT Feb 10 The severity of the financial crisis required an extraordinary response from central banks, Peter Praet, a policy maker at the European Central Bank, said on Wednesday.
To read his speech, click on this link: here
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017