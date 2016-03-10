FRANKFURT, March 10 The European Central Bank
could pay banks to borrow from it provided they lend on the
funds to households and companies, ECB President Mario Draghi
said on Thursday, outlining a new loan programme intended to
boost credit growth.
Draghi said that under the new targeted longer-term
refinancing operations (TLTRO II), four-year loans would be
offered at the ECB's main refinancing rate -- which it had just
cut to zero -- with a discount for more active lenders.
"Banks will pay the (refi) rate at the time of bidding -- so
right now, zero -- and they may even get a reduction of that
rate which increases with the amount of loans they grant,"
Draghi told a news conference after the bank's policy meeting.
"The maximum reduction will bring the rate on the TLTRO2 to
the level of the deposit facility rate at the time of bidding."
The euro zone's central bank cut its deposit rate to -0.4
percent on Thursday, suggesting it will effectively pay banks to
borrow from it in order to help boost growth and inflation.
"The amount that banks can borrow is linked to the amount of
loans they have on their balance sheet," Draghi added. "So a
bank that is very active in granting loans to the real economy
can borrow more than a bank that concentrates on other
activities."
