FRANKFURT Jan 29 Supervisors at the European
Central Bank urged banks under its watch to be conservative in
making dividend payments, warning in a statement on Thursday
that they would also examine their bonus payments in the coming
months.
"Banks should base their dividend policies on conservative
and prudent assumptions, so that after any pay-out they can
still fully cover their current capital requirements and prepare
themselves to meet more demanding capital standards," said
Daniele Nouy, the head of the ECB's bank supervision arm.
In its statement, the ECB said that it had told banks that
"variable remuneration will be thoroughly reviewed in the coming
months".
It also said that banks that were found to be short of
capital in recent ECB health checks "should, in principle, not
distribute dividends".
