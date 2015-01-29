(Adds detail, background)
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT Jan 29 The European Central Bank
warned banks across the euro zone to curb payouts to
shareholders, also pledging to probe how much they are paying in
bonuses as the rest of the bloc's economy suffers.
In its boldest public order to the industry since health
checks last year uncovered problems chiefly in Italy, the
European Central Bank said banks should be setting aside more
money for rainy days ahead.
"Banks should base their dividend policies on conservative
and prudent assumptions," said Daniele Nouy, the ECB's
supervisory chief, "so that after any pay-out they can still
fully cover their current capital requirements and prepare
themselves to meet more demanding capital standards".
The demand is legally enforceable on banks that failed the
tests, such as Italy's Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI), provided they
are still short of capital.
Other lenders that the ECB would like to see top up their
capital cushion, but who already meet the minimum threshold, may
be able to legally avoid any clampdown on shareholder payouts.
However, they will face considerable pressure from Frankfurt to
fall into line.
In a statement, the ECB urged banks to take the 'current
challenging economic and financial conditions' into account when
paying dividends.
Late last year, the ECB conducted health checks, finding the
biggest problems in Italy, Cyprus and Greece but also concluded
that banks' capital holes had since chiefly been plugged.
Referring in its statement to the payment of bonuses, the
ECB said that it had told banks that "variable remuneration will
be thoroughly reviewed in the coming months".
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Toby Chopra)