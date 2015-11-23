(Adds detail, quotes)
By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT Nov 23 The European Central Bank will
take a closer look at banker pay, which it sees a possible
source of trouble, and wants conduct risk to be part of its next
stress test of the sector, the ECB's chief bank supervisor said
on Monday.
"We see incentives - both financial and non-financial - as
having a critical role, since their misalignment with business
and risk culture objectives is at the heart of misconduct,"
Daniele Nouy told a conference.
Banks are under pressure to clean up their operations and
reputation after euro area governments were forced to put up
tens of billions of euros in guarantees and cash since 2008 to
prop up the sector. So far only 40 percent of state money has
been recovered.
Although measuring the potential for misconduct is
difficult, regulators have refined several criteria which could
be made part of the 2016 banking stress tests, Nouy said on the
sidelines of the event.
For large euro zone banks the test will be carried out by
the ECB, based on a framework designed by the European Banking
Authority (EBA).
"The framework for the stress test will ultimately be
decided by (EBA) but indeed we agree with this idea of the EBA
to put in something to reflect the cost of conduct risk," Nouy
said.
"New evidence of credit institutions' misconduct is arising
every day," she said.
Nouy, whose Single Supervisory Mechanism oversees the 122
biggest banking groups in the euro area, said the ECB would
strengthen the way it assesses remuneration policies and the
impact of variable remuneration and discretionary dividend
distribution.
Tighter supervision is needed because the problem is often
with legal but questionable practices.
"In my view, it's not whether it's legally correct or not
correct," Nouy said.
"I have a very easy test: if it's embarrassing to have the
name of the person or the bank on the front page of a newspaper,
that's trouble, even if it's totally legal."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)