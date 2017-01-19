BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
FRANKFURT Jan 19 The European Central Bank said it would not buy any private debt that yields less than its deposit rate and it would give priority to bonds above that yield level even even when purchasing public-sector bonds.
"No purchases below the deposit facility rate (DFR) will be conducted under the third covered bond purchase programme (CBPP3), the asset-backed securities purchase programme (ABSPP), or the corporate sector purchase programme (CSPP)," the ECB said.
"With regard to the public sector purchase programme (PSPP), for each jurisdiction, priority will be given to purchases of assets with yields above the DFR.
"This means that the amount of purchases that have to be made at yields below the DFR will vary among jurisdictions. This amount may also change over time, reflecting changes in market interest rates relative to the DFR."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.