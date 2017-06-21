FRANKFURT, June 21 Around 12 percent of
corporate bonds held by the European Central Bank have been
bought at negative yields and over half of all purchases
involved French or German firms, the ECB said in a bulletin
article on Wednesday.
The figures are among the most detailed on the scheme and
come after several members of the European Parliament criticised
the ECB for the lack of transparency on the roughly 100 billion
euros worth of buys.
The ECB purchases the bonds as part of its 2.3 trillion
asset buying programme, known as quantitative easing, aimed at
curbing borrowing costs to induce growth and ultimately
inflation.
The ECB said the structure of the buys, including the
geographic or sector distribution, broadly reflect the eligible
universe as the market is heavily skewed towards large firms in
western and northern Europe.
The ECB also noted that bond issuance has increased since
the scheme started, with the growth rate doubling to around 10
percent, even as bank lending is rising.
This would suggest that the scheme is indeed inducing the
issuance of new debt, a welcome trend for the ECB, as it tries
to induce more borrowing that could fund investments and thus
growth.
The ECB has so far bought around 950 different corporate
bonds from around 200 firms, with 30 percent coming from Germany
and 25 percent from France. Spain and Italy each represent
around a 10th of purchases.
Just over half of bonds were rated BBB, the lowest rated
bonds the bank can buy and only 11 percent were AA rated, the
ECB said.
