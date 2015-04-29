* Low yields cut list of bonds ECB can buy under QE
* ECB may have to raise purchase limits
* Some analysts warn this could create two-tier market
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 29 A shrinking pool of eligible
bonds may soon require the European Central Bank to rework its
campaign to inject 1 trillion euros of new money into the euro
zone economy.
Yields on German government bonds have fallen so far this
year that unless the ECB waives its own limits on the amount of
each euro zone bond it can buy under its quantitative easing
(QE) programme, it will struggle to complete it.
The ECB set limits to ensure it would not interfere in any
potential bondholder decision to restructure debt. It also set
rules that stop it buying bonds yielding less than its deposit
rate, currently -0.2 percent, and with maturities below two
years or above 30 years.
The problem is that the former limits how much it can buy of
any one bond and the latter what it can buy.
Minutes from the ECB's March meeting show policymakers have
already discussed the possibility of adjusting the cap on
individual bond purchases.
Some in financial markets say such a move would be
premature, would harm the ECB's credibility and create market
distortions. But others argue that it may be a small price to
pay for hitting the ECB's goal of raising inflation to its
target of just below 2 percent.
"The ECB is clearly holding on to the option to do more, and
if it really came down to a choice between achieving their
mandate or not, they would change the modalities," said Richard
Barwell, an economist at RBS.
The ECB set a 25 percent cap on individual bond purchases to
take account of legal provisions inserted into some euro zone
sovereign bonds from the beginning of 2013 which make it easier
for investors to agree to a restructuring in a crisis.
These collective action clauses (CACs) allow holders of 75
percent of the bonds to force a dissenting minority to
participate in a restructuring, or failing that if two thirds
sign a written resolution.
With the limit, the ECB would remain neutral in such a
process. Data from Tradeweb, however, shows that even in the
euro zone's biggest bond market, Germany, only a quarter of the
debt eligible for purchase have CACs.
So raising the cap would not necessarily undermine the ECB's
thrust to remain neutral.
YIELD PINCH
Analysis from ING shows the pressure to raise the 25 percent
limit will increase if yields on German bonds with maturities
out to 2020 fall below the deposit rate.
A further fall of around 10 basis points would shrink the
available pool to the extent that they would have to take action
as some bonds maturing in 2018 are already yielding less than
-0.2 percent.
Taking into account the ECB's limits, currently 250 million
of German debt is eligible versus expected purchases of 214
billion euros until QE's end-date in September 2016.
ING strategist Martin van Vliet said new German debt sales
during the QE programme should give the ECB a little more
wriggle room but it will hinge on how bond yields evolve.
Other strategists argue that the ECB will wait before taking
such a decision, hoping that a rise in inflation or a U.S.
interest rate hike will push up yields, making more bonds
eligible.
The market's focus has been on the problems the ECB may face
in buying enough bonds, even though ECB President Mario Draghi
said at April's policy meeting he saw no evidence of difficulty.
Indeed, expectations the ECB may tweak its terms have
hardened since Draghi at the same meeting ruled out cuts to the
deposit rate.
Analysts say one way for the ECB to ease the problem is to
raise the cap for bonds that don't have CACs, though some say
this could cause market distortions.
"It would create a two-tier bond market," said Rabobank
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor. Investors would expect a yield
premium for the bonds still under constraint.
Another way would be for the ECB to widen the net - such as
extending purchases to corporate bonds, other public sector
agencies or even bank loans - but that this may only be a
stop-gap if Bund yields keep falling.
