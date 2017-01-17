(Corrects to say "covered", not "corporate" bonds in par. 6)
* Weekly purchases hit record 24 bln euros
* Covered bonds jump as taps into supply
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Jan 16 The European Central Bank
bought a record-breaking 24.7 billion euros ($26.18 billion)
worth of debt last week, taking advantage of a bumper supply of
bank bonds to boost its economic stimulus programme.
Last week's figure is the highest since the ECB started
flooding the euro zone with cash in 2014, in a bid to revive
inflation and growth by lowering the cost of borrowing.
The jump in purchases, which partly compensates for thin ECB
buying in December, was partly driven by covered bonds, a form
of bank debt backed by mortgages or public-sector loans.
Central bank sources said the ECB was taking advantage of
ample supply of these bonds, which lenders tend to issue at the
start of the year, before they release results and when buyers
are flush with cash.
"There is a very simple reason: there are finally enough
bonds in the market for the ECB to buy ... the scheme relies on
activity in the primary market," said Guenther Scheppler, a
senior covered bond strategist at DZ Bank.
Around 13 billion euros worth of covered bonds were issued
last week, compared to just a single bond issue worth 500
million euros in December, according to data from IFR, a Thomson
Reuters market information service.
Launched in October 2014, the covered-bond purchase
programme was the ECB's first attempt at quantitative easing.
As it failed to spur lending or inflation, it was soon
followed by purchases of government bonds, which now form the
bulk of the 80 billion euros worth of debt the ECB buys every
month, and later by corporate debt.
With banks now drowning in excess cash and the ECB already
owning a significant chunk of the covered bond market, ECB
purchases of this form of debt have long been declining.
"It's a one-off in my view," Frederik Ducrozet, an economist
at Pictet Wealth Management, said. "I expect the declining trend
to continue."
($1 = 0.9434 euros)
(Additional Reporting By John Geddie, Alice Gledhill in London;
Frank Siebelt in Frankfurt)