FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is
not currently considering buying government debt out of
proportion to euro zone countries' shareholding in the bank and
the hurdle for abandoning this capital key is high, sources
close to the ECB said on Friday.
Bond markets rallied on Friday after Bloomberg reported that
the ECB was considering giving up the capital key due to a
shortage of German paper, which investors see as safe and have
piled into in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
But sources familiar with the ECB's thinking said that
several other changes would be first considered before any such
move, which would be have heavy political ramifications,
especially in Germany, where many are already uneasy about the
ECB's quantitative easing.
In case of shortage of papers to buy, it would first
consider raising the limit on how much it can purchase of each
bond issue that is not protected by collective action clauses,
the sources said. Or it would amend rules about which assets it
can buy to expand the eligible pool.
"As in the past, we'll amend the rules if necessary but it's
not on the agenda now," a Governing Council member, asking not
to be named, told Reuters. "I would expect such changes to be
quite technical. The capital key would be political, however."
The ECB declined to comment.
