RIGA, Sept 9 The European Central Bank is
considering changing the size of its bond-buying programme, its
country composition and the minimum yield of the debt it can
buy, among other measures, ECB rate setter Ilmars Rimsevics said
on Friday.
"There are three elements: capital key, purchase amount of
securities and the third relating to reduction of the deposit
rate (yield) floor," said Rimsevics. "So, all those questions
are being considered there and, of course, some others as well
most probably."
"But... we have to be patient most probably and have to
let those committees work until December and I think that that's
when we will know if it is necessary at all to modify the
composition in any way."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Gareth Jones)