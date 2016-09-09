* Capital key, amount and yield floor among possible changes

* Decision "probably" in December (Combines articles; adds detail)

By Gederts Gelzis

RIGA, Sept 9 The European Central Bank is considering changing the amount of bonds it buys under its money-printing programme, its country composition and the minimum yield, rate setter Ilmars Rimsevics said on Friday, adding a decision could be made in December.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that committees at the bank would study policy options to ensure purchases continue smoothly but he kept investors guessing as to what these options might be.

"There are three elements: capital key, purchase amount of securities and the third relating to reduction of the deposit rate (yield) floor," Rimsevics told reporters in Riga.

"So, all those questions are being considered there and, of course, some others as well most probably."

The ECB is buying 80 billion euros ($89.92 billion) worth of bonds every month in a bid to boost economic growth and inflation in the euro zone by lowering borrowing costs.

The bank buys mostly government debt and its purchases are supposed to mirror the amount of capital each country has paid into the ECB - or 'capital key'.

It is barred, however, from buying any bond that yield less than the ECB's own deposit rate, currently set at -0.4 percent, which puts a significant portion of Germany's short-term government debt beyond its reach.

This and other self-imposed limits have raised the risk the ECB may run out of bonds to buy, especially if it extends the programme beyond its current end-date of March 2017.

Rimsevics added a decision would most likely come in December, when the ECB will publish new growth and inflation forecasts.

"But ... we have to be patient most probably and have to let those committees work until December and I think that that's when we will know if it is necessary at all to modify the composition in any way," he said.

Rimsevics had noted earlier the Brexit vote had not rocked the morale of euro zone entrepreneurs and financing conditions in the bloc were increasingly favourable thanks to the ECB policy. ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Richard Balmforth)