FRANKFURT Oct 20 The European Central Bank did not discuss at its latest meeting either ending its asset-buying programme or extending it, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"Sometimes it's ... important to say what we did not discuss. And we didn't discuss tapering or the intended horizon of our asset purchase programme," he told a news conference after the ECB left monetary policy unchanged.

Speculation has been rising that the ECB will extend its 80 billion euros per month bond purchases, designed to boost the economy and inflation. There have also been reports that the bank is looking into how to eventually end the programme.

Draghi said an abrupt end to the programme was unlikely. Winding down such programmes is known as tapering. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Kevin Liffey)