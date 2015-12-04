LONDON Dec 4 Euro zone sovereign bonds worth
around 750 billion euros have again become eligible for purchase
under the European Central Bank's quantitative easing scheme
after the bank cut its deposit rate on Thursday, data from
trading platform Tradeweb shows.
The move will reduce concerns that the scheme, designed to
prop up fragile growth and inflation in the euro zone, could be
derailed by the ECB running into a shortage of bonds to buy in
Germany, the bloc's largest economy.
Most purchases are made in Germany because the bond buying
is weighted to each country's contribution to the ECB's capital.
However, as the bloc's benchmark borrower, German debt carries
the lowest yields.
In all, around 188 billion euros of the 5.5 trillion euros
($5.8 trillion) of government debt in the ECB's chosen maturity
range, from two to 30 years, yields less than the deposit rate
of -0.3 percent, the cut-off for purchases under the scheme.
Before the central bank lowered its deposit rate on
Thursday, 938 billion euros had been trading below the previous
rate of -0.2 percent.
In all, only 3.42 percent of bonds otherwise eligible for
purchase, trade with yields below the deposit rate, down from
16.8 percent before the rate cut.
The data, compiled using closing prices on Thursday, is
based on the market value of euro-denominated sovereign bonds in
the bloc.
