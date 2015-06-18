(Updates with details of report)

FRANKFURT, June 18 The European Central Bank said on Thursday that the euro zone economy was expected to continue recovering but the outlook for a resurgence in potential growth remained weak.

It said the bloc's subdued prospects were likely taking their toll on European share prices, which surged after the ECB announced in January it would pump 1 trillion euros into sovereign debt and other assets but which have since suffered as bond markets go through a volatile patch.

"Although recent macroeconomic data releases have been better than expected, the prospects for a revival in euro area potential output growth remain weak," the ECB said in its monthly bulletin.

"This has been weighing on analysts' expectations for long-term earnings growth, with long-term expectations for the return on equity remaining much lower in the euro area than in the United States," it said.

Nonetheless, the ECB said the euro zone recovery was "expected to broaden further". It pointed to grounds for optimism such as private consumption, saying this would likely continue providing support as ever more workers find jobs while lower energy prices free up some of their income.

It also said business investment was expected to help propel growth this year, helped partly by accommodative monetary policy, while shipments abroad would likely also increase as the global economic recovery gains momentum.

But the ECB also warned: "At the same time, the necessary balance sheet adjustments in a number of sectors and the sluggish pace of implementation of structural reforms is likely to dampen the pick-up in activity."

To access the report, use this link: file:///C:/Users/u0148792/Downloads/eb201504.en_em%20(1).pdf ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Jonathan Gould/Jeremy Gaunt)