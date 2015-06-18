(Updates with details of report)
FRANKFURT, June 18 The European Central Bank
said on Thursday that the euro zone economy was expected to
continue recovering but the outlook for a resurgence in
potential growth remained weak.
It said the bloc's subdued prospects were likely taking
their toll on European share prices, which surged after the ECB
announced in January it would pump 1 trillion euros into
sovereign debt and other assets but which have since suffered as
bond markets go through a volatile patch.
"Although recent macroeconomic data releases have been
better than expected, the prospects for a revival in euro area
potential output growth remain weak," the ECB said in its
monthly bulletin.
"This has been weighing on analysts' expectations for
long-term earnings growth, with long-term expectations for the
return on equity remaining much lower in the euro area than in
the United States," it said.
Nonetheless, the ECB said the euro zone recovery was
"expected to broaden further". It pointed to grounds for
optimism such as private consumption, saying this would likely
continue providing support as ever more workers find jobs while
lower energy prices free up some of their income.
It also said business investment was expected to help propel
growth this year, helped partly by accommodative monetary
policy, while shipments abroad would likely also increase as the
global economic recovery gains momentum.
But the ECB also warned: "At the same time, the necessary
balance sheet adjustments in a number of sectors and the
sluggish pace of implementation of structural reforms is likely
to dampen the pick-up in activity."
