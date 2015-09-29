FRANKFURT, Sept 29 The European Central Bank
should look beyond energy price volatility when setting monetary
policy, especially as the oil price fall is boosting consumer
spending power and lifting growth, the head of Germany's
Bundesbank said on Tuesday.
German inflation turned negative in September for the first
time in eight months, fuelling worries that the euro zone was
also heading back to deflation, despite the ECB's massive 60
billion euro ($68 billion) per month asset-purchase programme.
The ECB targets inflation at just below 2 percent and this
month raised the prospect of expanding or extending the asset
purchases, known as quantitative easing, as the risk increased
that inflation would miss the target in 2017 as well.
"I continue to believe that monetary policy should look
through the energy price-induced inflation fluctuations, because
they are temporary and they increase purchasing power and
thereby strengthen the economy anyway," Jens Weidmann, who also
sits on the ECB's governing council, said.
Weidmann said the asset purchases blur the line between
monetary and fiscal policy so such an instrument should only be
used in case of emergency, and expansionary policy should be
rolled back as soon as possible.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Additional reporting by Keith
Weir and Emma Thomasson; Editing by Louise Ireland)