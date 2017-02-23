FRANKFURT Feb 23 Germany's central bank posted
its smallest profit in more than a decade in 2016 as it set
aside more money against potential losses on the bonds it is
buying as part of the European Central Bank's stimulus
programme, data showed on Thursday.
The Bundesbank recorded a net profit of 399 million euros,
the lowest since 2004 and a sharp drop from the 3.2 billion
euros bagged in 2015, largely due to higher provisions and
writedowns.
Commenting on the results, Bundesbank president Jens
Weidmann said it was right for the ECB to discuss closing the
door to a further policy easing in the future.
