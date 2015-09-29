* Weidmann - oil dip puts 25 bln euros in German pockets
* Weidmann - easy credit risks creating 'zombie' companies
By John O'Donnell
WIESBADEN, Germany, Sept 29 The dip in oil
prices will save German companies and individuals 25 billion
euros ($28 billion) this year, the head of the Bundesbank said
on Tuesday, as he warned of the perils of keeping the cost of
money too low.
"The expansionary monetary policy should not go on for
longer than is absolutely necessary," Jens Weidmann told an
audience near Frankfurt, saying the economic recovery in the
19-member euro zone was holding steady.
The remarks from Weidmann illustrate the continued
scepticism in Germany about the need to extend the European
Central Bank's 1-trillion-euro-plus money printing programme.
While such opposition cannot prevent extra money printing,
it can delay any such move.
Weidmann, who also sits on the ECB's policy-setting
Governing Council, argued that cheap money, with borrowing rates
at record low in the euro zone, risked that financial markets
would 'overdo it'.
He also pointed to the threat that permanently low borrowing
costs would keep 'zombie' companies afloat that should be out of
business.
Weidmann also criticised the negative impact of low interest
rates on German savers, who he said earned a fraction of a
percentage point of interest on their deposits.
