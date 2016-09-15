(Adds quotes, details)
KARLSRUHE, Sept 15 The head of the Bundesbank
warned on Thursday against using the European Central Bank's
bond-buying programme, which sees Germany secure the lion's
share of the purchases, to bankroll the bloc's most indebted
countries.
Faced by the risk of running out of short-term German bonds
to buy, the ECB is looking at options to keep its 1.74 trillion
euros ($1.96 trillion) money-printing programme running,
including changing the amount of bonds it buys from each
country.
Jens Weidmann said targeting purchases towards the most
indebted countries would put taxpayer money at risk if central
banks suffer a loss on that investment.
Instead, the Bundesbank's President favoured sticking to the
current rules, whereby purchases follow the relative size of
each country's economy, or 'capital key', and are carried out by
national central banks.
"We should stick to this benchmark of the current programme
if we don't want to get the Eurosystem into hot water," he told
an audience in Karlsruhe.
Germany is the biggest recipient of the ECB's largesse. Its
sovereign bonds account for roughly 26 percent of all government
paper bought by the ECB since the start of the programme.
That is actually more than it should get under the "capital
key" calculation, as the Bundesbank, along with the central
banks of France, Italy and Spain, has had to make up for the
exclusion of crisis-struck, junk-rated Greece and Cyprus from
the ECB's purchases.
Weidmann, the most prominent hawk on the ECB's
decision-making body, also said central banks should resist the
urge to fine-tune the business cycle and warned against bowing
to market pressure for even greater policy easing.
"It seems to me that central bankers are less susceptible to
this misconception than some analysts who would like to see
central banks take on ever greater responsibility and who call
for ever greater market interventions," he said.
Inflation has missed the ECB's inflation target for more
than three years and is currently stuck at zero.
Yet, echoing comments by Dutch governor Klaas Knot on
Wednesday, Weidmann said the central bank should have some
discretion when interpreting its mandate of keeping inflation
just below 2 percent over the medium term.
"In this context medium term does not mean 'sometime in the
distant future', but also not 'as quickly as possible and by any
means'," he said.
($1 = 0.8896 euros)
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Andreas Framke; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)