FRANKFURT, April 20 Introducing capital controls
in a country does not mean that it has to leave the euro
currency bloc, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on
Monday, adding that such controls were possible only if Greece
asked for them.
"Capital controls can only be introduced if the Greek
government requests," he said, adding that they should be
temporary and exceptional. "As you saw in the case of Cyprus,
capital controls did not imply getting out of the euro."
Commenting on the provision of emergency funds to Greek
banks, Constancio said: "If ... there would be no collateral and
we cannot provide liquidity if there is no collateral, in that
situation banks would have to scale down their activity."
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Jonatan Gould)