FRANKFURT Jan 21 Economic deceleration in China
has had a negative impact on the outlook for the euro zone, but
the European Central Bank also has confidence in Beijing
authorities' ability to manage the slowdown, ECB President Mario
Draghi said.
ECB rate setters discussed China during Thursday's meeting,
Draghi told a news conference after the central bank held
interest rates at record lows.
"What are we going to expect (from China)?... It was
recalled that the Chinese authorities have a reputation for
acting responsibly." he said. "What they have done in the last
weeks shows that they are gaining control over their
policy-making."
