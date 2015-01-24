DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Weak growth and high
unemployment are weakening Europe's single currency project and
it is up to politicians to act following the decision by the ECB
this week to launch a quantitative easing programme, ECB board
member Benoit Coeure said.
"We can't do everything for Europe, we did our part on
Thursday, others have to do their part. There is nothing we can
do as the ECB to lift growth in a lasting way," Coeure told a
panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on
Saturday.
"With low growth, entrenched unemployment ... the political
foundation of European project is being weakened," he added.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Taylor)