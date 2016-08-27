FRANKFURT Aug 27 The European Central Bank's
ultra-loose monetary policies were enacted on the assumption
they would be temporary, but unless other policy areas started
contributing, rates could remain low, Executive Board member
Benoit Coeure said on Saturday.
"These measures have been very effective in supporting
output and inflation and anchoring medium-term price stability,"
Coeure told the U.S. Federal Reserve's economic symposium in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"If other economic policies do not (contribute), then we
cannot exclude that the real equilibrium rate remains low,"
Coeure said. "As such, we may see short-term rates being pushed
to the effective lower bound more frequently in the event of
macroeconomic shocks; and the stimulus provided by lowering
interest rates to that level would be of course be much weaker."
