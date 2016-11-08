FRANKFURT Nov 8 The European Central Bank's
highly accommodative policy stance remains appropriate as the
negative side effects are still limited, ECB Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday in an opinion piece in
French newspaper Les Echos.
"The side effects of our measures are at present limited and
give us no reason to question their relevance," Coeure said.
"Yes, low interest rates are holding back banks'
profitability, but our monetary policy is stimulating the volume
and strengthening the quality of bank lending so well that its
overall impact on banks is, for the time being, positive."
Coeure added that the ECB would continue to support the
recovery of the euro area in what he called an uncertain
international climate. But he also urged governments to start
major policy reforms because the "monetary climate will not
always be so favourable".
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)