FRANKFURT Oct 28 The European Central Bank's room to maneuver has been reduced as it approaches the effective limits of its interest rate policy so governments need to start shouldering the burden for reviving the euro zone economy, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Arguing that the ECB's unprecedented stimulus has so far been appropriate, Coeure also warned about limits and side effects of monetary policy, putting the burden on governments to carry on with the work.

"Postponing the necessary reforms is not a valid option anymore," Coeure told a conference on Friday. "Procrastination and forbearance have not served the euro area well." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa)