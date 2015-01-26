PARIS Jan 26 ECB Executive Board member Benoit
Coeure said on Monday that Greece had to pay its debts,
following the resounding victory of anti-austerity party Syriza
at the weekend.
Coeure said there would be discussions with incoming
authorities led by Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras, whose
Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday.
"He has to pay, those are the European rules of the game,"
Coeure told Europe 1 radio. "There is no room for unilateral
action in Europe, that doesn't exclude a discussion, for
example, on the rescheduling of this debt."
He said Europe itself had a responsibility to "adapt to a
change in government, even a radical one."
Coeure also said the ECB's new government bond-buying
programme would be successful, but could be extended if needed.
(Reporting By Leigh Thomas and Alexandria Sage)