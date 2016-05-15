(Adds criticism of ECB from German gov't adviser)
BERLIN May 15 A group of professors and
entrepreneurs filed a complaint against the European Central
Bank's monetary policy this week at Germany's top court, the
Welt am Sonntag newspaper said, as German criticism of the ECB
grows louder.
A complaint would open a new chapter in a long-running legal
battle between Europe's central bank (ECB) and groups within the
euro zone's biggest economy who want to curb the bank's power.
A challenge to an emergency plan the ECB made at the height
of the euro zone crisis is also back at Germany's Constitutional
Court after being rejected by Europe's top court in June. The
German court will make a final ruling this year.
There has been widespread criticism in Germany of the ECB's
monetary policy in recent weeks, with politicians complaining
that low interest rates are hitting the savings and retirement
provisions of ordinary Germans.
Welt am Sonntag said the issue in the latest complaint filed
at the Constitutional Court was whether the ECB had overstepped
its mandate by extensively buying government bonds and with its
plan to start buying corporate bonds.
A spokesman for the Constitutional Court could not
immediately comment on the report.
The newspaper said the professors and entrepreneurs thought
the ECB was starting programmes that contained incalculable
risks for the German central bank's balance sheet, and hence for
German taxpayers, under the pretence of reaching its inflation
target of just under 2 percent in the medium term.
"The ECB's current policy is neither necessary nor
appropriate to directly revive the economy in the euro zone by
increasing the inflation rate to around 2 percent in terms of
consumer prices," Markus Kerber, a lawyer and professor of
public finance who initiated the complaint, was quoted as
saying.
Kerber said the ECB was losing sight of the principle of the
"proportionality" of its measures, according to Welt am Sonntag.
Kerber confirmed in an email that he had filed a complaint.
A spokeswoman for the ECB declined to comment on the report.
In March, the ECB unveiled a large stimulus package that
included cutting its deposit rate deeper into negative
territory, expanding it asset buying programme and offering free
loans to the corporate sector to stimulate growth.
German central bank governor Jens Weidmann, who sits on the
European Central Bank's Governing Council, said on Wednesday the
ECB's expansionary monetary policy stance was "justified for
now" while Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret also said the
ECB's policy was justified by a subdued growth outlook in the
euro zone.
The newspaper said Kerber was particularly concerned about
the budgetary risks that could arise for Germany from the new
corporate bond buying programme.
Kerber hoped to get the court to at least prevent the
Bundesbank from continuing to be involved in ECB asset purchase
programmes and to stop it from participating in the ECB's
corporate bond buying scheme due to start in June, it added.
Separately, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the Council of
Economic Experts which advises German policymakers, said in a
newspaper interview published on Sunday that the ECB had become
too powerful.
Speaking to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, Schnabel
said the ECB had become an "almost political institution"
because politicians had often failed to act, such as during the
Greek crisis, forcing the ECB to act instead.
"The ECB had gained a lot of power even though it is hardly
subject to parliamentary controls," she said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by David Clarke and
Clelia Oziel)