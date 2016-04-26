BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
FRANKFURT, April 26 Central banks should have responsibilities over both monetary and macroprudential policies and their action should be both pre-emptive and strongly counter-cyclical, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday.
"Macroprudential policy is complementary to monetary policy and should share the same status as a policy area," Constancio told a conference. "Both areas need to work in close co-operation; central banks are more sensitive to macro-financial stabilisation goals; they possess more information about financial markets and the economy." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent