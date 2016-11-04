FRANKFURT Nov 4 Negative central bank interest
rates are intended to be a temporary tool but enlarged balance
sheets may be here to stay, functioning as a policy instrument,
European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on
Friday.
An environment with negative rates and positive inflation
would be damaging for banks, savers and pensioners over the long
term, so negative rates have to be phased out eventually,
Constancio said at a conference in Chicago, adding that so far
banks have mostly benefited from the ECB's negative deposit
rate.
"Beyond the justifications provided by the crisis for the
use of the size and composition of central banks' balance sheets
as policy instrument, there are good arguments to preserve the
instrument in the policy toolkit," Constancio said. "They stem
from some structural changes that have occurred in financial
markets."
"In particular: the increased role of secured money market
transactions; the importance of a broad set of market rates
beyond the overnight rate, in view of imperfections in
arbitrage; the growing relevance of non-bank institutions in
market-based finance; and finally, the scarcity of safe assets
that affects the functioning of markets and the management of
collateral."
