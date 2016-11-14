FRANKFURT Nov 14 Financial markets are pricing
in higher economic growth since Donald Trump's U.S. election win
last week, but Europe and emerging countries could actually
suffer from protectionism in the United States, the European
Central Bank's vice president said on Monday.
"We should be cautious in drawing hasty, positive
conclusions from those market developments because they may not
necessarily indicate that the world economy will have an
accelerating recovery with higher growth," Vitor Constancio said
at an event in Frankfurt.
"So far, those developments point to a U.S. rise in economic
growth, but in the context of an 'America first' policy."
